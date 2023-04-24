Matthew Rhys Recalls 'Terrifying' James Bond Audition: 'We Were Just Told to Wear a Dark Suit'

Matthew Rhys had a shot at playing James Bond.

While speaking with the U.K.'s The Times for an interview published last Friday, Rhys, 48, remembered his audition for the iconic British spy role before the decades-old film franchise cast Daniel Craig as 007 in the mid-2000s.

The Perry Mason star said he was invited to meet with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and her family in London's Piccadilly neighborhood, where he auditioned in "this incredible office, looks over the park" that the actor identified as "very intimidating."

"We were just told to wear a dark suit and read Casino Royale," Rhys told the outlet of his audition, calling the experience in part "terrifying."

"And they said, 'What would you do differently with Bond?' And I just remember going, 'Ah,' " the actor added. "I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, 'I wouldn't do anything. He's perfect'?"

"You can't say, 'You guys have really screwed this up,' " Rhys noted of his thought process. At the time, the franchise was transitioning away from Pierce Brosnan as its 007 after four movies, culminating with 2002's Die Another Day.

The actor decided to make a joke when asked how he would approach the character differently, telling The Times he said: "I'd give him a limp. I said, 'Limp?' Nothing. 'Eye patch?' Nothing."

Ultimately, Rhys lost out on the role to Craig, 55, who went on to portray 007 in five movies total. The actor ended his run in 2021's No Time to Die, and the franchise has since been subject to significant casting rumors as it searches out its next star.

Most recently, Taron Egerton dismissed fan rumors that he may play Bond next when he told The Telegraph in March that he does not "think [he is] the right choice for it."

"You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy," he told the outlet. "And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

Broccoli previously stated in June 2022 that the next 007 movie will be another "reinvention of Bond."

"There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond," she said at the time. "We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."