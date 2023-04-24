Matthew Rhys Recalls 'Terrifying' James Bond Audition: 'We Were Just Told to Wear a Dark Suit'

Matthew Rhys said he made a joke when asked how he would approach playing James Bond differently

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 04:55 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Matthew Rhys attends Netflix's "The Diplomat" New York premiere at Park Lane Hotel on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1566019a) Casino Royale, Daniel Craig Casino Royale - 2006
Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock. Photo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Matthew Rhys attends Netflix's "The Diplomat" New York premiere at Park Lane Hotel on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1566019a) Casino Royale, Daniel Craig Casino Royale - 2006

Matthew Rhys had a shot at playing James Bond.

While speaking with the U.K.'s The Times for an interview published last Friday, Rhys, 48, remembered his audition for the iconic British spy role before the decades-old film franchise cast Daniel Craig as 007 in the mid-2000s.

The Perry Mason star said he was invited to meet with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and her family in London's Piccadilly neighborhood, where he auditioned in "this incredible office, looks over the park" that the actor identified as "very intimidating."

"We were just told to wear a dark suit and read Casino Royale," Rhys told the outlet of his audition, calling the experience in part "terrifying."

"And they said, 'What would you do differently with Bond?' And I just remember going, 'Ah,' " the actor added. "I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, 'I wouldn't do anything. He's perfect'?"

SMA POLL; Sexiest Import
Getty

"You can't say, 'You guys have really screwed this up,' " Rhys noted of his thought process. At the time, the franchise was transitioning away from Pierce Brosnan as its 007 after four movies, culminating with 2002's Die Another Day.

The actor decided to make a joke when asked how he would approach the character differently, telling The Times he said: "I'd give him a limp. I said, 'Limp?' Nothing. 'Eye patch?' Nothing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ultimately, Rhys lost out on the role to Craig, 55, who went on to portray 007 in five movies total. The actor ended his run in 2021's No Time to Die, and the franchise has since been subject to significant casting rumors as it searches out its next star.

Most recently, Taron Egerton dismissed fan rumors that he may play Bond next when he told The Telegraph in March that he does not "think [he is] the right choice for it."

Casino Royale
Daniel Craig. Greg Williams/Eon Productions

"You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy," he told the outlet. "And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

Broccoli previously stated in June 2022 that the next 007 movie will be another "reinvention of Bond."

"There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond," she said at the time. "We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Taron Egerton attends the "Tetris" world premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Taron Egerton on 'James Bond' Casting Rumors: 'I Don't Think I'm the Right Choice'
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Award
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys' Relationship Timeline
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Says James Bond Casting Rumors 'Are Just That': 'Never Been Any Sort of Truth'
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Jokes That Being Sexiest Man Alive Was His 'Hardest Role Ever'
Daniel Craig attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival
Daniel Craig Explains Why He Left James Bond Role: 'Don't Want to Do This Anymore'
2022 Free Arts NYC Gala Honoring Artist FUTURA
Rosie Perez Recalls Her 'Horrible' Audition for 'The Matrix': 'We Were All Laughing' After
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
Actor Liam Neeson and his wife actress Natasha Richardson attend "The 30th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards" at The St. Regis Hotel on January 13, 2005 in Century City, California.
Liam Neeson Says His Late Wife Natasha Richardson Wouldn't Marry Him If He Played James Bond
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Movie Will Be a 'Complete Reinvention' After Daniel Craig's Exit
Taron Egerton Says Caring for Mom After Cancer Diagnosis 'Felt Like the End of My Youth': 'Tough Experience'
Taron Egerton Says Mom's Cancer Diagnosis 'Felt Like the End of My Youth': 'Just a Tough Experience'
Sam Mendes
'Skyfall' Director Says Next Bond Movie Should Be Directed By a Woman: 'It Would Be Wonderful'
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas
'No Time to Die' 's Ana de Armas Says There's 'No Need' to Reboot James Bond as a Woman
Leona Flowers and Miles Teller attend the Miles Teller Vanguard Award Presentation during the 19th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD
Miles Teller's 'Gramma' Tells Twitter He Should Be the Next James Bond: 'He Has Everything'
Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.
Daniel Craig Didn't Think He'd Be Cast as James Bond: 'I Was Just Amongst the Mix'
NO TIME TO DIE- Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Asks 'Why Should a Woman Play James Bond?' Create 'Better Parts for Women'