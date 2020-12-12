Matthew Perry Is All Smiles in Boston on the Set of Adam McKay-Directed Comedy Don't Look Up

Matthew Perry is on location for his upcoming film Don't Look Up.

The Friends alum, 51, was photographed on the set of the Adam McKay comedy on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts. Dressed sharply in a suit and coat, the actor was all smiles while shooting an outdoor scene with costar Jonah Hill and a Kid Rock look-alike at what appeared to be a political rally.

Although many details about the film are still under wraps, Meryl Streep, who takes on the role of president of the United States in the upcoming comedy, recently shared that Hill plays her son and chief of staff.

The film follows two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months, and also stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Although the Friends reunion has been pushed back until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Perry is currently selling a line of merchandise inspired by his iconic character, which will benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Last week, Perry shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a cartoon version of Chandler Bing on the front, alongside a take on the character’s famous phrase: "could this BE anymore of a t-shirt?"

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned the photo, in which he holds up a banana to his ear like a phone. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

And Perry’s fiancée Molly Hurwitz also got in on the action!

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned one shot, which showed the 29-year-old literary manager striking a silly pose while wearing one of the shirts.

Just last month, Perry revealed that he proposed to Hurwitz, whom he began dating in 2018.