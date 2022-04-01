Matthew Perry Calls Whole Nine Yards Costar Bruce Willis 'the Coolest Man I've Met'

"You will remain in my prayers for a long long time," Matthew Perry wrote on Twitter after Bruce Willis' family revealed that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia

Matthew Perry is sharing love for his friend and former costar Bruce Willis this week, in light of the 67-year-old Die Hard star's recently revealed aphasia diagnosis.

"Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life," Perry, 52, wrote in a heartfelt note to Willis on Twitter on Thursday. "You will remain in my prayers for a long long time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep," the Friends star joked, referring to their 2004 film The Whole Ten Yards.

That movie was a sequel to the pair's first film together, 2000's The Whole Nine Yards.

In total, Perry and Willis have appeared in the three movies together. After striking up a friendship on Whole Nine Yards, Perry agreed to play an uncredited role in Willis' family film The Kid, also from 2000.

Matthew Perry And Bruce Willis Credit: Warner Brothers/Getty

Willis' family shared the actor's diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of him on their Instagram feeds, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is 'Stepping Away' from Acting, Family Reveals

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written." The clinic adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

Bruce's family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In addition to Perry, other Hollywood celebrities to wish Willis well this week have included his Sixth Sense costar Haley Joel Osment, as well as that film's director M. Night Shyamalan.

The filmmaker, 51, shared a tweet on Wednesday sending support to the movie star, writing, "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength," Shyamalan tweeted.

He continued, "He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as [a] kid."

Shyamalan said in a 2020 interview with The New Indian Express that he and Willis have remained friends over the years, telling the outlet, "Bruce and I have actually stayed in touch and our families have stayed close. So, we've stayed in touch and he's always been the big brother in my life … since I was a little kid, you know."

He added, "He's the one that took the big risk on me and protected me."

The two had so much trust in each other that Willis even signed onto their 2000 collaboration Unbreakable without reading a script, as Willis told PEOPLE at the film's premiere party.