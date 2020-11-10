Matthew Morrison Goes Green to Play the Grinch in Filmed Musical, Airing on NBC This December

Matthew Morrison will star as the Grinch and in NBC's musical holiday special

The next NBC musical is here — and it's quite green!

The network announced that former Glee star Matthew Morrison will lead its holiday musical special, a two-hour production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical airing on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Morrison, 42, will star as the titular character in the musical while American Horror Story actor Denis O’Hare plays an older version of Max, with Descendants actor Booboo Stewart playing a younger version. The Lost Girls actress Amelia Minto will star as Cindy Lou Who. The rest of the cast, including a child Max, has yet to be announced.

The musical will be broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in London. In a clip from rehearsals that aired on Today, Morrison talked about the process of making the musical in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on,” Morrison said.

Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch are some of the recent actors to play the Grinch, in 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas and 2018's animated The Grinch.

NBC has aired several musicals in recent years, including 2013's Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood, 2014's Peter Pan starring Allison Williams, 2015's The Wiz, 2016's Hairspray and 2018's Jesus Christ Superstar.

The network was set to also stage Hair and Bye, Bye Birdie, the latter starring Jennifer Lopez. While Hair was canceled in 2019, a production of Birdie is still hanging in the balance in light of Lopez's increasingly busy schedule.