Former child star Matthew Mindler was reported missing after last being seen leaving his residence hall at Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

'Our Idiot Brother' Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19 After He Was Reported Missing from College Campus

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who was reported missing in Pennsylvania earlier this week, has been found dead. He was 19.

Mindler was last seen leaving his residence hall at Millersville University around 8:11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a prior news release from the school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement shared on social media Saturday, Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah announced the news of Mindler's death.

Addressing the note to the campus community, Wubah wrote, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

Noting that "a search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday," Wubah said that police from the school and local law enforcement agencies had been searching for him before he was found dead in Manor Township near the college campus.

"Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation," Wubah's statement continued.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," he added. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

Matthew Mindler Credit: twitter

No cause of death for the young college student was immediately released.

University officials said that Mindler attended his classes up until Tuesday. He was later reported missing Wednesday night after "he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

University police then filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday afternoon and notified local police departments of Mindler's disappearance at the time.