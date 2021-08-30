Matthew Mindler was found dead on Saturday morning in Manor Township, a community near Millersville University in Pennsylvania

Matthew Mindler's Death Ruled a Suicide Days After He Was Found Dead Near College Campus: Report

The manner of death for former child actor Matthew Mindler has been determined days after he was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has ruled that the 19-year-old died by suicide, though his cause of death has yet to be determined pending toxicology results, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mindler had been missing for days before he was found dead on Saturday morning in Manor Township — a community near Millersville University, where he attended college as a first-year student — the school's president, Daniel A. Wubah, previously announced in a statement.

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time," Wubah said in a note addressed to the campus community.

Mindler was last seen leaving his residence hall at Millersville University around 8:11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a prior new release from the school.

School officials said that Mindler attended his classes up until Tuesday. He was later reported missing Wednesday night after "he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

University police then filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday afternoon and notified local police departments of Mindler's disappearance at the time.

Matthew Mindler Matthew Mindler in 2011 | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mindler's body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center over the weekend, according to Wubah.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," he said in his statement. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time."

Mindler's acting credits included As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Chad: An American Boy, and the 2011 comedy-drama Our Idiot Brother, where he played Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan's son.