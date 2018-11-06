Matthew McConaughey Recalls 'Good' Titanic Audition with Kate Winslet: 'I Wanted' to Play Jack

Matthew McConaughey almost brought his chill southern vibes to Titanic.

The Oscar winner, 49, revealed on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that he auditioned for the blockbuster. He even got far enough to read against future star Kate Winslet.

“I went and auditioned,” McConaughey said. “I wanted that. I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that.”

Leonardo DiCaprio got the role instead, and McConaughey hopes that it wasn’t because his agent never got back to him.

“And as I’ve said before, not even half jokingly if it’s true, if that was an offer and it didn’t come to me, I’ve got to go back and go, ‘I’ve got to meet in an alley with that agent,’ ” he joked on the podcast.

Winslet also talked about McConaughey’s audition last year, telling Stephen Colbert on the Late Show the surprising news.

“I auditioned with Matthew, isn’t that weird?” Winslet said. “Never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole ‘Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo’ thing.”

McConaughey’s last film White Boy Rick opened in September. He next appears opposite Anne Hathaway in Serenity, which opens January, 2019.