Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'

Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots.

The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country.

Longbranch, the award-winning bourbon co-created by McConaughey from the makers of Wild Turkey, has teamed up with the newly expanded glamping property Walden Retreats to offer customers an immersive bourbon-infused experience on the outskirts of Austin.

McConaughey says he doesn't see his promotion of Texas "as a mission." Rather, "I think it just naturally comes out of me," he tells PEOPLE. "Look, I'm a man of the world. I've traveled. I've filled many passports. But I'm from Texas. How much is me being from Texas also how I was raised by my family."

"There are certain expectations that come with being a Texan when you're young," he explains. "And you also get consequences when you screw up, because people go, 'That's not very Texan of you.' It's a sort of measuring stick of what you get applauded for and what you get disciplined for in Texas."

Wild Turkey

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

McConaughey however stresses that the Texans he knows were encouraged to also venture outside the state.

"It's not necessarily a place that says, 'No, you have to stay here, don't go anywhere,' " he says. "It's not an insular state like that. Texans are like, 'Go travel.' I find that, even myself, around the world I meet Texans all over the place, more so than any other state. And part of that is that sort of adventurous spirit of get out there, go see. You wonder what's happening over somewhere in the world? Fill your passport, go check it out. Then come back home and tell us about it."

McConaughey's latest getaway venture with Longbranch and Walden Retreats was his way to "get people outdoors a little bit more."

For each Longbranch Ranch package booked, the brand will match the cost and donate to The Trail Conservancy, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting Austin's beloved Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

"I know how much that's done for my own health, mentally, spiritually and physically in my own life," he says of being outside in Texas. "It's hard to find that time these days in the world, in the lives we live. So if you can combine a luxury experience, plus an open invitation to get outdoors, or go take a walk in the middle of the night, or whatever it's going to be, that's a true five-star experience in my mind."

McConaughey says his love for the outdoors traces back to his childhood growing up in Uvalde. "The first time you go, 'Can I stay outside or sleep in a tent tonight?' And I did, in the backyard," he recalls. "It was a scary night and I was scared of every sound that happened, but I did it and ended up enjoying it."

"I remember when I moved to Longview, I built a really great tree house," he continues. "On one night a weekend, I'd go stay in the tree house and loved that. I felt like I was all alone in the world, like I was hiding out."

Guests 21 and older can book a Longbranch Ranch package by visiting the "book now" page at waldenretreats.com for stays beginning March 1, 2023.