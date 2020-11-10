Matthew McConaughey Would 'Possibly' Make a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Sequel: It's 'Teed Up'
Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson starred in the fan-favorite 2003 movie
There's one romantic comedy Matthew McConaughey would be willing to return to.
Despite being vocal about not planning on making any more rom-coms, the Oscar winner admitted in a recent interview that he would consider a follow-up to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The beloved movie starred McConaughey opposite Kate Hudson and has remained a fan-favorite 17 years after its debut in 2003.
"Possibly," he said on E!'s Daily Pop about a potential sequel. "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."
"And it lasts!" McConaughey, 51, added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."
The popular romantic comedy celebrated its 17th anniversary earlier this year. In the film, Hudson stars as Andie, a "How To" columnist for a women's magazine, while McConaughey plays Ben, an ad executive.
The pair cross paths for a hilarious romance when Andie pitches a story about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days — and Ben tries to prove that he's so charming he can get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days.
RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Says He Turned Down $14.5 Million to Avoid Making Another Rom-Com in 2010
Hudson recently talked about the movie and how the characters would be faring as a couple so many years later. In an August interview with Elle, the actress revealed that she thinks the couple would be "miserable" right now.
"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!" Hudson said.