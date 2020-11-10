Matthew McConaughey Would 'Possibly' Make a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Sequel: It's 'Teed Up'

There's one romantic comedy Matthew McConaughey would be willing to return to.

Despite being vocal about not planning on making any more rom-coms, the Oscar winner admitted in a recent interview that he would consider a follow-up to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The beloved movie starred McConaughey opposite Kate Hudson and has remained a fan-favorite 17 years after its debut in 2003.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Possibly," he said on E!'s Daily Pop about a potential sequel. "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."

"And it lasts!" McConaughey, 51, added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."

The popular romantic comedy celebrated its 17th anniversary earlier this year. In the film, Hudson stars as Andie, a "How To" columnist for a women's magazine, while McConaughey plays Ben, an ad executive.

The pair cross paths for a hilarious romance when Andie pitches a story about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days — and Ben tries to prove that he's so charming he can get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days.

Image zoom Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey | Credit: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Hudson recently talked about the movie and how the characters would be faring as a couple so many years later. In an August interview with Elle, the actress revealed that she thinks the couple would be "miserable" right now.