Matthew McConaughey Says He's Willing to Appear in Magic Mike 3: 'Channing Tatum, Call Me, Bro!'

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey is willing to return for Magic Mike 3.

The actor, 52, revealed in a recent interview with Variety that he is open to returning to the upcoming third installment of the Magic Magic franchise after previously starring in the 2012 original. McConaughey skipped 2015's Magic Mike XXL.

"Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven't heard from ya!" McConaughey told the outlet when asked if he would reprise his role as the strip club owner Dallas.

The Oscar-winning star added, however, that there are some stipulations. "I don't know," McConaughey said. "I'd have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one."

Magic Mike - Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum

The world of Magic Mike has expanded since the release of the first film. The Tatum-led movie made more than $167 million at the worldwide box office and spawned a sequel, while also inspiring a stage musical that premiered in 2018.

Last year, Tatum, 41, announced that a third Magic Mike film was officially in the works, set to be titled Magic Mike's Last Dance. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in. @hbomax," Tatum tweeted at the time.

The film — written by Reid Carolin — will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film in the franchise. The third movie is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, with Gregory Jacobs, who directed 2015's Magic Mike XXL, producing with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE. "The stripperverse will never be the same."

Tatum chatted with PEOPLE in this week's issue about his directorial debut Dog, and also opened up about what fans can expect from Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping," said Tatum. "I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."

In addition to featuring professional dancers, Tatum said it is important for Magic Mike's Last Dance to have a well-written, lead female character as well.