See All of Matthew McConaughey’s Wildest Movie Transformations Ahead of The Beach Bum

McConaughey brings to life beach bum and lovable rogue Moondog, who is determined to live life on his own terms.
Free State of Jones (2016)
The star portrayed farmer Newt Knight during the Civil War. As Knight fled the war, he was branded an outlaw deserter and was forced to flee his home. Forging an alliance with slaves and other farmers, Knight fights against inequality.
Dazed and Confused (1993)
McConaughey’s breakout role followed his portrayal of David Wooderson, a man in his twenties who continues to hang out with high schools students while supplying them with drugs and alcohol.
Interstellar (2014)
He played Cooper, a scientist who embarks on a space mission that leads him through a wormhole in an attempt to ensure humanity’s survival.
White Boy Rick (2018)
McConaughey portrayed Richard Wershe Sr. in this drama following his character’s son, Rick Wershe Jr (AKA “White Boy Rick”) who becomes an undercover informant for the FBI and is ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison.
The Dark Tower (2017)
Based on the popular Stephen King novels, McConaughey played the Man in Black, who is determined to bring about the destruction of the universe.
Gold (2016)
McConaughey starred as a prospector looking for a lucky break and who sets off to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia.
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
The actor won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof, who is stunned to learn he has AIDS and stops at nothing to seek alternative therapies and unapproved drugs.
Magic Mike (2012)
He played Dallas, the strip club owner who hires many of the strippers portrayed in the movie featuring Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, to name a few. The actor heated up the screen when he danced his own scenes.
Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
