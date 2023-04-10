Matthew McConaughey Wears Bunny Ears and Plays the Bongos in Funny Throwback Easter Photo

On Sunday, the Oscar winner posted an old-school shot of himself to Instagram, which showed him playing the banjos with a buddy, both sporting buzz cuts and bunny ear headbands

By
Published on April 10, 2023 01:12 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Otgsrq9o/. Matthew McConaughey/Instagram
Photo: Matthew McConaughey/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey acknowledged the Easter holiday on Sunday with an epic throwback pic on Instagram.

"bongos, bunny ears and blessings #happyeaster," the Oscar winner captioned an old school shot of himself with a buzzed head, playing the banjos. In the photo, he's wearing bunny ears alongside an unidentified friend.

"What highlighter do you use ?" one fan on Instagram asked in regard to the shiny-faced pic that showed off the actor's high cheekbones.

Another fan commented with McConaughey's most-known tagline from the 1993 cult stoner flick, Dazed and Confused: "Alright alright alright."

Posting a starkly opposite photo on Thursday, the Greenlights author shared a photo of himself on the golf course wearing an ivy cap, with his wife Camila Alvez by his side. "Hole in one," McConaughey wrote, seemingly in a sweet nod to his other half.

The couple has been married for a little over a decade and primarily reside in Austin, Texas. They share three children: son Levi, 14, daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, 10.

In February, the actor — who is confirmed to be starring in a Yellowstone spinoff — told Vanity Fair that a fortune teller actually told him to do 2002's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, his romantic comedy with Kate Hudson. Explaining that he had initially been on the fence about taking the role of ad exec Benjamin Barry, an unlikely source convinced him to say yes.

"I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard," McConaughey said. "Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, 'Can I tell you your fortune real quick?'

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson; Matthew McConaughey. Kevin Winter/Getty, Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I was like, 'Yeah, man. Sure,' " McConaughey recalled. "He immediately goes, 'There's a movie you're considering right now. It's a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.' "

McConaughey was incredulous at first, but the mysterious stranger's prophecy made an impression: "I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?"

"I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration," he said. "I think I even accepted the offer the next day."

