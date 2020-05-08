Matthew McConaughey has been spending plenty of quality time with his family and mom Kay while isolating in Texas

Matthew McConaughey Jokes He 'Cannot Keep Up' with 88-Year-Old Mom Kay While Isolating

Matthew McConaughey is keeping it real when it comes to social distancing with his family amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stopping by to virtually chat during the Washington Redskins schedule release party on Thursday, McConaughey, 50, shared how life is for him during the current health crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re good man, we’re down here in Texas," he began. "We’ve got my Mom over here, she’s 88, I cannot keep up with her! I’ve got three kids, they’re redecorating rooms. I’m getting to know my pets better. I know where the water main line is on the property now, and I didn’t know it before."

He continued, "I know a whole lot more about my house and my family than I did two months ago!"

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey and Family Play Virtual Bingo with Senior Living Home as Residents Self-Isolate

McConaughey and his family, including mom Kay, previously joined a Zoom call to play bingo with a few seniors in their home state of Texas.

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living posted a video of the call on Facebook last month, showing the moment McConaughey called out a chip that leads to two potential winners.

“We got I-24,” McConaughey read in the video before the whole family starts whooping in celebration when one player raises his board. “Richard is waving a hammer up high, we got Charles with the iPad up high. We got two winners!”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey and Family Play Virtual Bingo with Senior Living Home as Residents Self-Isolate

Along with spending time with his family, McConaughey is also taking action to help the front line heroes alongside his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

Partnering with Bethenny Frankel's disaster relief initiative BStrong, the couple has worked to ensure that first responders across the United States are getting masks and supplies they need to stay safe throughout this crisis.

[primary_media_image primary_image="11907970" orientation="default" autocrop="true" /]

“Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it’s a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks that will be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting hit pretty hard as well,” Camila previously told PEOPLE.

“It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. In this moment, we’ve got to find ways to help both sides because they’re all on the front line right now and we can’t afford to lose any of them.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.