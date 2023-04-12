Matthew McConaughey Suggests He May Be Related to Woody Harrelson: 'Part of Our Bromance'

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are taking their bromance to the next level.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa on Wednesday, McConaughey, 53, teased a new project he and Harrelson, 61, are working on called Brother from Another Mother.

"Where I start and where he ends and where he starts and I end has always been a murky line, and that's part of our bromance, right?" the Interstellar star told host Ripa, 52. "My kids call him Uncle Woody, his kids call me Uncle Matthew."

McConaughey went on to explain that over the years, he and Harrelson have noticed that each of their families have confused each other in photos — leading to a revelation that the pair may actually be biologically related, according to the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar winner.

"My family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me, his family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him," the actor told Ripa. "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families and et cetera and my mom is there. And she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' "

Gary Miller/Getty

The Dazed and Confused actor went on to explain that the pair realized there was a moment in their family's pasts where McConaughey's mother may have met Harrelson's father while McConaughey's parents were divorced.

"Then, there's possible receipts placing them out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering or a meeting or a 'knew' moment," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Ripa asked whether the pair have taken any DNA tests to determine whether they may be biologically related, McConaughey said: "This is what we're on the precipice of now."

"It's a little easier for Wood to say 'come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he added. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go 'wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

McConaughey went on to explain that Brother from Another Mother will take the shape of "a series about our families that's based on truth."

"Where Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we got about certain things," he said later in the episode.

"And this is a story about — it's a love story, about us, he and I and our families coming together and the conflicts and comedy that come with it," he added.

McConaughey and Harrelson first worked together on the 1999 satire film EDtv and have since reunited for the 2008 comedy film Surfer, Dude and in season one of HBO's True Detective. McConaughey has referred to Harrelson as a "brother from another mother" multiple times in various social media posts over the years.