Matthew McConaughey on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's 'Sexual Tension' During Fast Times Live Read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited virtually last month for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read

Matthew McConaughey is sharing his perspective on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's dynamic during last month's Fast Times at Ridgemont High live read.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McConaughey, 50, was asked if he could feel the "sexual tension" between Pitt and Aniston during the star-studded virtual event.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable," said the Greenlights author, who played the character of Mike Damone in the table read.

"I noticed that after, that a lot of the topics were about that, or about them," he added. "No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day."

Jennifer Aniston; Matthew McConaughey; Brad Pitt

The virtual reading of the popular 1982 film, hosted by Dane Cook, marked the first time Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 56, appeared on screen together since their 2005 divorce. It has been watched on Sean Penn's Core Facebook page more than 14 million times.

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which Pitt's Brad Hamilton has a sexual fantasy about Aniston's Linda Barrett, resulting in an exchange between the two exes that garnered laughs from everyone.

Fast Times table read

Following the event, Cook, 48, spoke to Maria Menounos on her podcast Better Together with Maria Menounos about Pitt and Aniston's reunion. “Once Brad’s team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, here’s who’s already in so far!” Cook said. “There was no hesitation, there were no rules, there was no, nothing!”

“I just want people to know, there wasn’t anything like, ‘Were they not allowed…’ No! Zero. No drama," he explained.

“They both locked in,” Cook said of the two stars. “What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people."

