Matthew McConaughey Set to Reprise His A Time to Kill Role in Sequel Series for HBO (Reports)
Matthew McConaughey starred in the 1996 book adaptation of John Grisham's A Time to Kill
Matthew McConaughey is revisiting one of his career-making roles.
The Oscar winner is set to reprise his role as defense attorney Jake Brigance in a series adaptation of John Grisham's new book A Time for Mercy, the sequel to the book McConaughey's 1996 movie A Time to Kill was based on.
Variety reported Time for Mercy will be turned into an eight to ten episode series at HBO with McConaughey in final talks to star.
McConaughey, 51, might have previously teased his involvement back in September 2020 before the book came out. The actor posted a picture on Instagram of himself reading the book and shouted out its release date.
"Jake Brigance is back," McConaughey also wrote.
His involvement in the project might be the answer to the question of whether McConaughey will run for governor of Texas or not. The election is set for Nov. 2022, meaning McConaughey would have to seemingly run for office and film this show at the same time, if both were to happen.
McConaughey, who moved his family to his native Texas recently, has remained coy about his intention, mostly saying he thinks about where his impact would be felt when considering whether to run for governor.
"Am I considering that? Sure," he told Al Roker in a conversation earlier this month for Today. "What I've got to choose for myself is I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I going to be most useful in? I don't know that that's in a political position or if that's me as a free agent. It might be me as a free agent. So that's something I'm personally working on is what is my position of most use in a leadership role."