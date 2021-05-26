Matthew McConaughey Says Wife Camila Told Him to Not 'Half-Ass' His Decision to Leave Rom-Coms

In an interview for AARP The Magazine's latest cover story, the 51-year-old Oscar winner talked about his decision to quit acting in romantic comedies

Camila Alves McConaughey's love and support for husband Matthew McConaughey helped the actor reach new heights in his career.

In an interview for AARP The Magazine's latest cover story, the 51-year-old Oscar winner talked about his decision to quit acting in romantic comedies, and how his wife responded once he broke the news.

Referring to himself as "the go-to rom-com guy," McConaughey found himself dissatisfied with the genre despite his success in movies like The Wedding Planner, Fool's Gold, Failure to Launch and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

"If you go deep in a rom-com, you can sink the ship," the actor explained. "In my life, though, I was going very deep. I found the love of my life in Camila. We had a newborn coming. I had more things to get angry about, laugh about, have more joy about and be sad about."

He continued, "I wanted to do work that reflected my personal vitality. But no matter how much of a pay cut I would take, dramas were not being offered to me. So I quit."

Although the actor received a mix of reactions from his family once he broke the news, it was his wife's words that helped him feel confident in his decision to take a hiatus from acting.

"It was scary," he admitted. "But Camila said, 'If we're going to do this, we're not going to half-ass it.'"

With the support of his wife and his commitment to rebranding himself and his acting career, McConaughey turned down "every rom-com script that came my way," even turning down a script for $14.5 million.

"No offers came in for almost a year and a half. I was now shaking hands with the fact that I may never work in Hollywood again," the Austin native said.

However, the actor's decision to distance himself from romantic comedies paid off in the long run. He scored numerous roles in critically acclaimed dramas like Lincoln Lawyer, Killer Joe, Mud and HBO's True Detective.

In 2014, McConaughey won the Oscar for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance as electrician and rodeo cowboy Ron Woodroof in the award-winning drama Dallas Buyers Club.