Matthew McConaughey Says Staying at Home 'Isn't a Retreat' Amid Pandemic — 'It's Brave'

Matthew McConaughey is urging fans to stay at home.

The actor, 50, shared a video PSA to his Instagram on Monday in which he showed videos of doctors and nurses working at hospitals in an effort to treat the novel coronavirus.

“We are at war with a virus, and health care troops and first responders are on the frontline fighting it every day,” McConaughey says in the video. “Let’s join the fight by staying home.”

He continues, “Staying home is not a retreat. It’s the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy. Because when we do stay at home, we help prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine. And that is how we beat it.”

While McConaughey has done voiceover for various important causes, this one is special as he wrote and created the PSA with his friend Roy Spence.

Stay at home orders have been issued across several states including California and New York, where the epicenter of the virus has taken root in New York City.

As of Monday, there are now at least 160,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide. At least 3,002 people in the U.S. have died from a coronavirus-related illness.

Though China, Italy and several other nations with high case totals have enforced full lockdowns on citizens, Trump has declined to do so in the U.S. Instead, many states, counties and cities have chosen to implement “stay at home” orders, limiting residents with non-essential jobs from leaving their homes, except for groceries and other vital tasks.

The CDC also says that the best prevention methods, other than social distancing, are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.