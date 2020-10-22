"I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex," the actor wrote in his memoir of the incident

Matthew McConaughey Says He Was 'Blackmailed Into Having Sex' at 15: 'I've Never Felt Like a Victim'

Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teenager in his new memoir Greenlights.

The Oscar-winning actor opened up about his life and his career in his book, released on Tuesday, in which he labels moments as either green, yellow or red lights to describe events that made him advance, pause or stop, respectively.

McConaughey, 50, lists several facts about himself at the beginning of the book, which includes passing references to his experience with sexual abuse. The actor shared that he was “blackmailed” into having sex for the first time when he was 15.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey wrote. “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

The father of three also briefly mentioned a second instance in which he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.”

“I’ve never felt like a victim,” McConaughey wrote. “I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”

In August, the actor spoke to reporters about Greenlights, saying he “went away to the desert by myself for 52 days, no electricity” to write it.

“I’ve been keeping a diary for 36 years; a couple of years ago, my wife gave me a kick in the backside to say: ‘You’ve been talking about sitting down with those for 36 years and seeing what it is for a while. Now’s the time. Get out of here.’”

"I noticed many red lights and yellow lights that I had in my life earlier, that with time turned green," he explained. "With time I saw, even hard, tragic things — I noticed they are things that can work for everyone. The death of a loved one, it's a red light — for me, my father moving on was a big red light — but then I've noticed when I looked in my journals how much … things he taught me kept him alive by what I learned from him and the man I try to be daily. That's a green light of his moving on."