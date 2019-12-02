True Detective Reunion! Matthew McConaughey Goes for a Swim with Woody Harrelson: 'Brothers'

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are true bromance goals.

On Sunday, McConaughey, 50, shared an Instagram photo of himself all smiles deep in a body of water alongside his close pal Harrelson, 58, who wrapped his arm around the star.

“Brothers from nother mothers?” McConaughey captioned the sweet snap.

The famous actors have been close friends for many years now. They first worked together in the 1999 satire film Edtv, which also starred Ellen DeGeneres, Martin Landau, Jenna Elfman, and Elizabeth Hurley.

In 2008, the duo reunited for the comedy film Surfer, Dude. Six years later, they made their television debut as a pair in season one of the HBO anthology crime drama True Detective and earned widespread acclaim for their roles.

McConaughey played Detective Rust Cole opposite Harrelson’s Detective Marty Hart. The series earned rave reviews and both men were nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actors also received nominations for best actor in a miniseries or television film at the Golden Globe Awards in 2015.

In December 2016, McConaughey said on The Rich Eisen Show that he would be open to return to playing Cohle on the HBO hit show if given the opportunity.

“I hear that all the time now,” said McConaughey. “ ‘You said you were going to do season 3. When is it coming?’ The ball’s not advanced at all. I’ve talked to the creator Nic Pizzolatto who’s taking a little break from it.”

Not all hope is lost, though. “If that thing was written well and it came up again, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second,” he admitted at the time. “Oh, I’m open to it for sure.”

In March, McConaughey starred in the comedy film The Beach Bum alongside Zac Efron, Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Isla Fischer.

Harrelson, meanwhile, hosted the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live’s 45th season in September and has since appeared in numerous episodes as former Vice President Joe Biden.