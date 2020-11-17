Red Table Talk: Matthew McConaughey Reunites with 'Beautiful' Former Co-Worker After 35 Years

Matthew McConaughey got a very sweet surprise while on the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of the popular Facebook Watch show, the Oscar-winning actor reunited virtually with Tammy, a former co-worker of his, after 35 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two worked together while McConaughey attended college in Austin, Texas, at the original Catfish Station, an all-Black jazz bar. In his memoir Greenlights, McConaughey writes Tammy opened "his eyes to different cultures."

"Tammy was the black-and-beautiful-as-midnight rock star waitress who ran the floor and had every single dude in the joint thinking they had a chance just so they’d tip more," he writes. "None of them did — have a chance, that is — me included…"

Jada Pinkett Smith told the actor, "So, Matthew, we have a little surprise for you. You haven’t seen her in 35 years but we tracked her down."

Reuniting with Tammy, the actor broke out in a wide smile, yelling, "Tammy!" as she appeared on the screen.

Image zoom Credit: Red Table Talk

Image zoom Matthew McConaughey and Tammy | Credit: Red Table Talk

“You’re so beautiful. Look at you, you doin’ good too," he continued, smiling.

McConaughey will appear on Red Table Talk with his 88-year-old mother, Kay, in their first joint-interview following their release of his memoir, Greenlights.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, the actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opened up about how it's tough to find alone time with his wife, Camila Alves, while quarantining with their three children and his mother. The couple has sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10.

"This has been going on for seven months since the quarantine began," McConaughey said.

"It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88-year-old," he added. "She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!"