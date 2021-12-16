Matthew McConaughey Tells Reese Witherspoon She Was His First Celebrity Crush: 'True Story'

Matthew McConaughey said he had a crush on a young Reese Witherspoon after watching her 1991 film, The Man in the Moon

Matthew McConaughey is revealing his first celebrity crush.

While appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to promote Sing 2 alongside Reese Witherspoon, he admitted that he was once crushing on his costar.

Revealed during a rapid Q&A segment with host Ellen DeGeneres, McConaughey said, "I had a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me," as he gestured at Witherspoon, 45. The actor said he developed the crush while watching a young Witherspoon in the 1991 film, The Man in the Moon.

"[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you've seen the movie, you see! [It's] inevitable, what's not to have a crush on?" McConaughey, 52, continued, before adding, "It's true, it's a true story."

The feeling wasn't mutual, however. Witherspoon's first celebrity crush? Jim Morrison — or, more specifically, Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic, The Doors.

Also during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, McConaughey and Witherspoon discussed how, despite multiple films together, they've never once appeared on the screen in the same scene.

The Academy Award-winners previously starred in 2014's Mud and have worked together on the animated Sing franchise since 2016.

"I think people wanna see us in a real movie together," Witherspoon said, which prompted cheers from the in-studio audience.

"It'd be fun to do it when we are in the same frame. I mean [in] Mud, I was across the street at the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other," McConaughey added. "And in [Sing 2], we're in different booths wherever we are in the world."