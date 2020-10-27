Matthew McConaughey Tells Oprah Winfrey About Meeting Wife Camila Alves for the First Time

It was love at first sight for Matthew McConaughey.

In a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, the Oscar winner, 50, opens up about his new memoir Greenlights. At one point, in a preview clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, McConaughey gushes about the moment his now-wife Camila Alves entered his life.

The couple first met in 2006 and later tied the knot in 2012, and now they share three children together: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8. McConaughey remembers that he "immediately wanted to take her out."

"I didn't say, 'Who is that.' I said, 'What is that,' " McConaughey says of his reaction to first laying eyes on the Brazilian-American model, describing her as "defying gravity" during their first encounter. "We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?"

"You pulled it out," Winfrey, 66, says of him charming Camila, 38, to which the actor replies, "Well, it came from somewhere, thank you."

McConaughey recently opened up to PEOPLE about his romance with Camila, saying that prior to meeting her, he wasn’t sure he would ever find "the one." The star recalled deciding he was "looking too hard" and needed to sit back a bit.

"I was like, 'Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She’ll come if she’s supposed to come. And if she doesn’t, that’s okay, you’re still a good man, McConaughey,' " he said. "That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself."

"Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her," he added. "We have a love that we never question."

McConaughey shared that their trio of children are "very, very caring and kind individuals." He further explained that he and Camila — an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today (WOT) online community — are on the same page about not sheltering the kids from either the outside world or their dad’s fame.

"We don’t want to insulate them overly from the world [or] from the success that I’ve had as ‘Matthew McConaughey, actor, celebrity.’ We let them know that Papa’s celebrity does not define Papa. Doesn’t whatsoever, but is Papa a celebrity? Yes. At the same time we say, 'That’s not where our worth comes from.' "