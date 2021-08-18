Matthew McConaughey Recalls Making a Woman Cry While Brandishing a Spoon During Intense Audition

Matthew McConaughey is sharing the unconventional audition story of how he landed the lead role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.

In a recent video on his YouTube page, the 51-year-old actor discussed projects of his where he played a different role than originally intentioned — one of which was the 1994 horror film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had already done Dazed and Confused the summer before in Austin, Texas," McConaughey explained in the clip, released Tuesday. "Now I went back to school, graduated my senior year and had my U-Haul packed up and just as I was about to drive out to Hollywood to try to get a job, I got offered this role in this horror picture."

The Dallas Buyers Club star said the spot he was offered was a "one-day role," with no lines — "just this sort of Romeo to Juliet character who rides off," he said.

Matthew McConaughey Credit: Matthew McConaughey/Youtube

That soon changed, however, when he was talking to director Kim Henkel. Henkel asked McConaughey if he knew of any actors in the area who could work for the role of the lead killer, Vilmer Slaughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response, McConaughey "gave him a couple of names" and headed out the door, but soon changed his mind.

"As I got to the end of the curb to my truck — which already had my U-Haul packed up to come to California behind it — I said, 'I should try out for that role,'" he said, sharing that he turned around to go audition, but there were no actresses available to play opposite him.

"The girl who was the secretary goes 'I'll do it!' and I said 'Okay' and right then I ran to the kitchen that was in this house where the office was, grabbed a big tablespoon out of the drawer, came back in and just pinned her into the corner and acted like it was a weapon," said. "And did it until she, like, cried."

"Kim was like, 'That was good,' and the girl was like, 'Yeah that was really good you really scared me!" McConaughey continued.