Matthew McConaughey is living up to his relaxed reputation in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum.

The highly-anticipated movie is the acclaimed director’s first film since 2012’s Spring Breakers and brings McConaughey back to his roots with comedies like Dazed and Confused. The actor, 48, stars as Moondog, the “Beach Bum” who spends his days hanging out by the water while indulging in drugs and alcohol.

The first introduction to the character even see Moondog asking a gas station attendant if he sells any acid.

“I write poetry and I like to have fun, man,” McConaughey narrates at the beginning of the movie.

Beach Bum also features familiar faces in Isla Fischer, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron and Martin Lawrence. The movie made headlines back in May when McConaughey revealed that Snoop Dogg had tricked him into smoking real marijuana during one scene.

“I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano,” McConaughey said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “[During filming], we pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo Moondog, that ain’t prop weed, that’s Snoop Weed.’ I was like, ‘Oh you son of a a gun.’”

He continued, “The next 9 hours were a lot of fun but I don’t think we used one word in the English language.”

The Beach Bum hits theaters March 22, 2019.