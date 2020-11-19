Matthew McConaughey shut down reports that he's considering running for the governor of Texas in a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Matthew McConaughey Has 'No Plans' to Run for Texas Governor: 'Politics Seems to Be a Broken Business'

Matthew McConaughey is clearing the air about his possible political aspirations.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, the 51-year-old actor addressed recent reports that he's considering running for the office of governor in his home state of Texas.

"I have no plans to do that right now, as I said, that would be up to a lot of other people," McConaughey clarified to host Stephen Colbert.

"Right now, no," he continued. "I don't get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose."

The Greenlights author added, "As I move forward in life, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I'd love to, I'm doing that regardless. That's where I sit right now."

McConaughey noted that he's been asked about running for the governor of Texas "quite a bit lately," in reference to his Tuesday interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, during which he did not entirely shut down the possibility of entering politics.

"I've always kind of given the same answer, but evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it' since I didn't say 'absolutely no,' " he said.

When pressed by Colbert on whether he would "consider" a gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State, McConaughey responded, "Whatever leadership role I can be most useful in, and I don't know that that's politics, right now I don't see it as politics. I'll drink to that."

McConaughey currently lives in Texas with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, and their three children: sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10. The actor's 88-year-old mother, Kay, has also been living with the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This has been going on for seven months, since the quarantine began," the Dallas Buyers Club said of how long they've all been living together during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88-year-old," he added. "She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!"

The Oscar winner also admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres that it's "challenging at times" to find alone time with his 38-year-old wife, but they've been making it work.