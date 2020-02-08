Matthew McConaughey & Kate Hudson Are Still Arguing Over the Love Fern from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Long live the love fern!

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are still arguing about the infamous love fern from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — nearly 20 years later.

The pair exchanged playful banter on Instagram on Friday after McConaughey, 50, shared a still from a scene in the 2003 romantic comedy in which Andie (Hudson, 40) and Ben (McConaughey) argue over their “love fern.”

In the scene, Andie realized that the plant she had gifted to Ben as a symbol of their growing “love” had died in during Ben’s poker game, leading to an explosive argument.

“that damn fern,” McConaughey captioned the photo, tagging his costar.

Shortly after, Hudson reposted the photo on her own account, jokingly reacting just as dramatically as Andie would have.

“that damn fern…? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE!” the actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji: “❤️.”

The cute exchange comes almost exactly 17 years after the movie’s premiere in theaters on January 27, 2003.

Since starring together in the iconic romantic comedy, both McConaughey and Hudson went on to star in several other rom-coms, reuniting five years later in 2008’s Fool’s Gold.

Since then, Hudson has welcomed three kids — son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy and in 2019, daughter Rani Rose, 1, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — and launched several companies, including Fabletics and vodka line King Street in addition to her acting career.

McConaughey won an Oscar 10 years after starring in How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days for his role in 2013’s Dallas Buyer’s Club.

He’s starred in several other movies and TV shows, and tied the knot with wife Camila Alves in 2012. The couple share sons Levi, 11, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10.