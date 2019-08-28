Professor Matthew McConaughey! Oscar Winner Joins Faculty at the University of Texas at Austin

Matthew McConaughey‘s class is now in session!

The Oscar winner, 49, is settling into his new role as a faculty member at his alma mater The University of Texas at Austin where he is set to teach the Script to Screen class for the Moody College of Communication.

The university announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday with a photo of McConaughey alongside several students in a classroom.

“In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice,” the tweet read. “@McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star has been a visiting professor at the university since 2015. Most recently, the actor has been co-teaching the “script to screen” class alongside director Scott Rice.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey told the university. “Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.”

He continued, “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey graduated from UT Austin with a film degree in 1993. Since then, he’s also become the Minister of Culture for the university in a role meant to create memorable fan experiences for UT’s new basketball arena, which opens in 2021, according to the university.

He earned an Oscar in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.