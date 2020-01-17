Matthew McConaughey Is Setting Up His Mom with Hugh Grant's Dad: It Will Be 'Red Hot'

Matthew McConaughey is playing matchmaker.

The actor stars alongside Hugh Grant in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman, and they concocted a fun plan while filming. Since McConaughey’s mom Mary Kathlene McCabe is single, and Grant’s dad James Grant is also on his own, the two are going to set them up together.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” McConaughey, 50, told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

Grant, 59, agreed, telling ET the meeting will probably be “red hot.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant Navigate the London Drug Business in The Gentlemen Trailer

The idea first came up during an interview with Mashable when McConaughey was first talking about his mother and their plans for Christmas.

“Would your 87-year-old mother like a nice 91-year-old Englishman?” Grant first said. “She still married? Your dad still alive?”

“No, no, pop moved on in ’92,” McConaughey clarified. “And then her second man of 19 years just moved on two years ago, so she’s single and vital.”

“We should set this up!” Grant responded.

Image zoom Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant Theo Wargo/Getty

The Gentlemen is set in London and stars McConaughey and Grant alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell.

The movie centers on McConaughey’s American ex-pat Mickey Pearson’s impending retirement from the weed business in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the industry forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentlemen is set to hit theaters on Jan. 24.