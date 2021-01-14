Matthew McConaughey teased that he may join the WWE in a recent interview on the Better Together podcast

Matthew McConaughey Hints at Plans to Join WWE: 'It Is Something That Interests Me'

Matthew McConaughey is teasing plans to join the WWE.

The actor, 51, hinted that he would be interested in entering the wrestling ring while speaking to Maria Menounos on the latest episode of her podcast, Better Together.

"I'll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things," he said. "But it is something that interests me."

McConaughey, an avid wrestling fan, was spotted in the virtual audience of the WWE Thunderdome in October of last year, cheering on Drew McIntyre in his match against The Miz.

The Oscar winner also recalled a conversation about the WWE he once had with Dwayne Johnson, who started his career off in wrestling before becoming a famed movie star. "The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, 'Oh I just hooked him,' " McConaughey said.

Image zoom Matthew McConaughey | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

And McConaughey doesn't tune into wrestling alone: he told Menounos, 42, that his three kids, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, whom he shares with wife Camila Alves, are also avid fans of the sport.

"I love the suspension and disbelief, 'cause my kids and I watch it," he shared. "And they're starting to get that when they go, 'Oh this is fake.' I'm going, 'What are you talking about? No way!' Because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there, there's a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, it's real!' "

"That's so much of the fun of it, is going, 'This is real,' " he added. "And it is."

Image zoom Matthew McConaughey | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

McConaughey previously teased a change coming in his widely successful acting career back in November when he hinted at a possible run for the governor of Texas while speaking on The Hugh Hewitt Show. However, he later cleared the air about his political aspirations in a interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I have no plans to do that right now, as I said, that would be up to a lot of other people," McConaughey told Stephen Colbert. "Right now, no. I don't get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose."