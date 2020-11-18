Matthew McConaughey Explains That Snot-Filled Kiss with Kate Hudson on Fool’s Gold

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson starred in their second rom-com together with 2008's Fool's Gold

Not all movie kisses are as romantic as they seem.

After Kate Hudson called out Matthew McConaughey for having snot on his face while they filmed the 2008 movie Fool's Gold, McConaughey is defending himself.

Hudson, 41, first made the hilarious revelation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast last month. Now McConaughey, 51, is blaming the very not-sexy circumstances on the beach setting of the movie.

“It’s like, ‘OK, here's the scene: You’ve just jumped from the helicopter. You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on action, go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air,” McConaughey said to Yahoo!, imitating the director giving them instructions. “You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and [go] into an embrace.”

But that doesn't leave a lot of room for romance.

“Well, there’s a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between those, and so you’re doing that and you’re like, OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?” McConaughey said. “[They’re] like, no, we better do another take. So there were always, like, elements that made it harder… We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

The conversation came up between Hudson and Paltrow on the podcast, with Hudson explaining just how chaotic the moment was.

“Like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re in the ocean, we like had the plane crash — he just had snot all over his face,” Hudson recalled.

Paltrow has also had some awkward kisses on screen, especially with Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. The two starred as a couple in a whopping 7 movies over 10 years, making them way too close to ever see a kiss as anything other than gross.