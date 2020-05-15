Matthew McConaughey Gives Rousing Commencement Speech to Graduating Class of Emergency Workers

"Above all, just keep living because not only is that what we are all here to do, that’s what you and your job allow us to do," Matthew McConaughey said in his inspiring address

Alright, alright, alright — it’s graduation time.

Matthew McConaughey helped make graduation a little extra special for the 2020 class at the Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management by stepping in to deliver a virtual commencement speech.

“To you I say congratulations,” the actor, 50, said while appearing on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America. “You got no prom, you got no real ceremony — don’t feel bad, at least you’re originals. You are the one and onlys. You’re gonna have a lot of fun for the rest of your life knowing that.”

“I want to congratulate you on your chosen professions as emergency management trackers. We all have a role to play in making this world a better place and you chose to do something with real and necessary purpose,” he added. “Your vocation is a necessity, it’s not a luxury. It’s a brave job that takes true courage and commitment.”

Although the reality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic has altered many of the graduates’ plans, McConaughey urged them to “take advantage of this opportunity” to make a difference.

“Stay focused in your tunnel vision and embrace the unique position that you’re in and believe and know that you can do it,” he continued. “Support your 2020 graduate brothers and sisters, become a fraternity. A special class like no other. Take pride in your position and embrace the challenge. You’re giving back, you’re adding value to your community.”

Offering up some general life advice that’s helped him over the years, McConaughey encouraged the graduating class to “act today in ways that you will respect tomorrow.”

“Inspire yourselves and others and laugh as much as possible and have as much fun as you can, when you can,” he added. “Life’s hard even without a damn pandemic. You realize that now, and you’re gonna enjoy your life a whole lot more later.”

“Don’t be afraid to fail. Learn who you are, take risks to be that person, then persist and pursue to get what you want,” he continued. “Make it count and above all, just keep living because not only is that what we are all here to do, that’s what you and your job allow us to do. Thank you. It is about us.”

In recent months, the Oscar winner has emerged as an outspoken advocate of coming together as a community in the wake of the health crisis.

Earlier this week, McConaughey shared his latest PSA, urging Americans not to let partisan politics distract them from what’s really important. “This crisis came on and it gave us all a unified purpose. Gave humanity a unified purpose, gave us as Americans a unified purpose,” he said during Friday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“In the last month or so a false divide has been created by some partisan politics and all of a sudden the narrative became, if you wanted to work, you’re obviously on the far right, if you want to stay home, you’re obviously on the far left. If you want to wear a mask, you’re on the left, if you don’t, you’re on the right. And that’s all false. It’s untrue,” he continued, explaining that the PSA was a way “to remind us all we need to keep our eyes on the ball, we need all hands on the rope.”

“Our purpose is to beat the virus together, that’s the PSA. It’s about us, that’s how we’ll do it," he added. "It’s about us, as in the U.S.A. So let’s stick together through this.”