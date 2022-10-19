Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline

Matthew McConaughey's relationship with his wife Camila Alves is more than just alright, alright, alright.

"We have a love that we never question," the Oscar winner told PEOPLE of his bond with his wife, who is a model, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

But before meeting Alves in 2006, McConaughey wasn't sure he would ever find the "unconditional love" they now share. The actor felt like he was running out of time to find the love of his life and start a family.

"I mean, the clock was ticking — I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age," McConaughey recalled in 2018. "But I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision."

He continued, "I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn't hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, 'Who is that?' And it was Camila."

Since then, the couple have been inseparable, whether they are raising their three children, celebrating career milestones or giving back to communities in need across the country.

From meeting in a Los Angeles nightclub to becoming bestselling authors, here is everything to know about Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' relationship.

2006: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves meet at an L.A. club

McConaughey first laid eyes on Alves at the West Hollywood nightclub Hyde in 2006 — and the connection was instant.

"She showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club," the actor told PEOPLE of their first meeting. "It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself. Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman."

Alves, though, remembered their initial meeting going differently. "We had two interactions at the bar," she recalled. "The first interaction, I did not know who he was … He was all covered up and I didn't really realize who he was."

Lance Armstrong — who was with McConaughey at the club that evening — helped clear things up. Three nights later, McConaughey and Alves had their first official date.

October 2007: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' relationship is confirmed

Nearly a year after the pair first met, PEOPLE confirmed their romance in its October 2007 cover story. Since their first encounter in the nightclub, Alves had been by McConaughey's side — following him to Australia, where he filmed Fool's Gold, and to the Bahamas, where he shot the comedy Surfer, Dude.

"She likes roughing it," a source said. "She doesn't complain when they go hiking for 10 days without clean clothes or a shower."

January 30, 2008: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves make their red carpet debut at the Fool's Gold premiere

McConaughey and a pregnant Alves hit the red carpet together for the first time at the L.A. premiere of Fool's Gold.

Alves later reminisced about the evening in an Instagram post. "I was so nervous, we had already been dating for a while and I had been to movie premieres with him but always sneaking in thru the back to keep our privacy," she wrote. "This was the first time going 'here we go' the minute I stepped into the carpet the WIND picked up like crazy and this flowing knee length dress pretty quickly became crotch high!"

She added, "I laugh the whole way because if you can't fix it may as well laugh right!!"

July 7, 2008: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome their first baby

After three days of labor and an emergency cesarean section, McConaughey and Alves welcomed their first son, Levi Alves McConaughey, on July 7, 2008.

"A healthy baby boy was born," McConaughey said in a statement. "Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time. We are both tired and elated, and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world — having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure — raising one, together."

Alves shared more of her birth story years later in the Ellen DeGeneres Show segment "Lady Parts" with Sarah Hyland. "We tried to go as natural as we could in a hospital setting," Alves said. "We really wanted to go through without taking [medication]. We wanted to have that experience, and that was what we planned on."

But after trying to push Levi out unsuccessfully, "the doctor was like, 'That's it — emergency C-section.' "

August 7, 2008: Matthew McConaughey supports Camila Alves at the launch of her handbag line

McConaughey, Alves and 1-month-old baby Levi enjoyed a family night out at the launch party for Muxo, a luxury handbag collection designed by Alves and her mother. Levi spent the evening in a private room with his nanny, while McConaughey applauded his wife's new venture.

"Camila and her mom have been working on putting [Muxo] together for years, and then all of a sudden it's like ka-boom," McConaughey told PEOPLE. "It's great. Tonight's just about celebrating."

June 21, 2009: Matthew McConaughey reveals Camila Alves is pregnant

McConaughey revealed on Father's Day that the couple were expecting their second child.

"Happy Father's Day. It's my first, and the last 11 months with Levi and Camila have been the most rewarding adventure to date," McConaughey wrote on his website. "We have more blessed news to celebrate this Father's Day that makes this time next year double the fun. Levi is going to be a big brother … Yeah, we pulled off the greatest miracle in the world one more time."

He continued, "Camila and I are expecting our second child, bringing more life into the world, making more to live for. The future looks bright as the family grows and we thank you for all the well wishes you send our way. Viva la evolucion, naturally, and in the mean times and all time, just keep livin, Matthew and Camila."

January 3, 2010: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome their second baby

McConaughey and Alves welcomed daughter Vida Alves McConaughey just after midnight on Jan. 3, 2010, weighing in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

The couple chose not to find out the sex prior to delivery, as they did with Levi. "'Vida' is Portuguese for 'life' and that's what God gave us this morning," McConaughey said of her name.

"Camila's recovering wonderfully and we are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family," he added. "Thanks for all of your well wishes and prayers along the way, another blessed day, we give thanks."

One month later, Alves opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter. "I'm very excited to have a girl," Alves said. "I'm happy and it's a big blessing. Vida's definitely a beautiful and peaceful girl. We are so lucky!"

December 25, 2011: Matthew McConaughey proposes to Camila Alves

McConaughey made Christmas Day extra merry when he got down on one knee and proposed to his love of nearly five years.

"Just asked Camila to marry me," the actor announced. "Merry Christmas!"

McConaughey shared more details of the romantic proposal with PEOPLE. The actor proposed with a rose-cut Cathy Waterman engagement ring that he hid within boxes of varying sizes, so Alves wouldn't suspect anything.

"It was the last gift to be opened and I wrapped it in seven different boxes so Camila would have to keep unwrapping," McConaughey said. "She got the ring, I took a knee and asked her to marry me and take my name. After a bit, she conceded … thankfully."

June 9, 2012: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves get married

After a six-month engagement and six years together, McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in a three-day celebration held at their home in Austin, Texas.

The sunset ceremony was held in front of 120 guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Kenny Chesney and Woody Harrelson. McConaughey looked like an "old Hollywood movie star" in a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, while Alves — who officially took her groom's last name — was "glowing and beautiful" in Stuart Weitzman heels and a custom gown by her favorite Brazilian designer, Ducarmo Castelo Branco.

The couple's children, Levi and Vida, served as ring bearer and flower girl for the special day. "[They] seem to understand what we are doing on a spiritual level," Alves told PEOPLE.

"We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we'll take together," McConaughey added.

July 4, 2012: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves announce third pregnancy

Just one month after marrying, McConaughey and Alves announced that their family would be growing once more: Alves was pregnant with the couple's third baby.

"Happy birthday America, more good news, Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child," McConaughey tweeted. "God bless, just keep livin."

July 2012: Camila Alves supports Matthew McConaughey as he loses weight for Dallas Buyers Club

At a party celebrating Alves as the face of a Macy's campaign, McConaughey debuted his dramatic weight loss for his upcoming role in Dallas Buyers Club.

"He's losing weight for his new movie and he still has to lose more," Alves said on the red carpet. "But I'm very supportive. I'm usually the one right there saying, 'You can't eat this, you can't eat that,' but he's very disciplined. He's really great at it."

December 28, 2012: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome their third baby

Christmas week was extra special for the McConaughey clan: The couple welcomed a baby boy, Livingston Alves McConaughey, on Dec. 28, 2012. Livingston joined big brother Levi and big sister Vida, who was days away from her third birthday.

"Camila gave birth to our third child yesterday morning. Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born at 7:43 a.m. on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches," McConaughey tweeted, according to CBS News. "Bless up and thank you for your well wishes. Happy New year, and just keep livin."

March 2, 2014: Matthew McConaughey thanks Camila Alves in Oscar speech

McConaughey took home his first Academy Award in 2014 when he won Best Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club — for which he famously lost 47 pounds. In his moving acceptance speech, the actor said he wants to make his family proud.

"To my wife, Camila, and my kids Levi, Vida and Mr. Stone: the courage and significance you give me every day when I go out the door is unparalleled," McConaughey said. "You are the four people in my life I want to make the most proud of me."

The actor concluded his speech with his trademark quip: "Whatever it is we look up to, whatever it is we look forward to, and whoever it is we're chasing, to that I say, 'All right, all right, all right.' To that I say, 'Just keep living.' "

November 17, 2014: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

McConaughey's biggest supporters were present to reveal his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Alves and the couple's three children were all in attendance for the actor's big day.

"It's a family affair today…the stars are aligned!!" Alves tweeted prior to the event.

McConaughey previously shared how much he appreciated Alves' willingness to take their family wherever his career led him.

"When I go to work, she says, 'All right, kiddos, we're all going.' No discussion. She has things she does in her own life that she's willing to drop, put in second place," he said. "[She says,] 'You're the primary breadwinner … We're going with you. This is your career. We're going.' That's a huge privilege."

August 4, 2015: Matthew McConaughey congratulates Camila Alves on becoming a U.S. citizen

McConaughey and his three children posed for a family picture alongside Alves as she received her U.S. citizenship.

"Congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship today – another fellow and great American," McConaughey wrote alongside the photo, which he posted to Facebook.

Alves, who moved to the U.S. from Brazil as a teen, shared in her husband's excitement on Twitter.

"Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country," she tweeted.

June 2016: Camila Alves launches baby food company with Matthew McConaughey's support

It was all hands on deck when Alves launched her frozen organic baby food line, Yummy Spoonfuls, with co-founder Agatha Achindu. The model and handbag designer shared that everyone in her family, from her husband to her three children, helped get the company off the ground.

"All of our kids were right there helping choose every single flavor, testing, telling us what they did and didn't like," Alves said. "We were all working together."

In addition to her tiny taste testers, Alves shared that McConaughey also helped over the two years it took to get the company up and running.

"I couldn't have done it if I didn't have his support because I had to work very long hours seven days a week," Alves said of her husband. "If my family wasn't there to be able to hold the ball when I wasn't there and be able to really support me, then I couldn't have done it."

November 2016: Matthew McConaughey reveals Camila Alves encouraged him to ditch rom-coms

In an interview with Esquire, McConaughey opened up about changing the course of his acting career, leaving behind his leading roles in romantic comedies for more serious films. The actor credited the risky shift in part to Alves.

After starring in films like The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, McConaughey realized he had reached a tipping point. "All of a sudden. I understood, whoa, that's become my brand," the actor recalled.

It was then he made the decision to "unbrand" with Alves' support — even turning down $14.5 million for another rom-com in 2010.

"A good woman gives a man courage and confidence — the courage to have the confidence to go and do it, to not be worried as much or consider as much what the rest of the world thinks," he said.

October 2017: Camila Alves shares how she and Matthew McConaughey keep the spark in their marriage

In an interview with Ocean Drive, Alves opened up about how she and McConaughey kept their five-year marriage feeling fresh. Despite having three kids and busy careers, the couple always make time for date night — even if it is just a quick night away.

"Sometimes it's just a staycation, taking one night at a hotel that's 15 minutes away from your house," she said. "But you pack a backpack. You go to dinner. You get to have talks and sleep in the next day. Walk around, have breakfast and lunch together."

August 23, 2019: Matthew McConaughey invests in a soccer team, inspired by Camila Alves

McConaughey became a part owner of Major League Soccer team Austin FC — a decision largely influenced by his wife's passion for the sport, the actor later revealed.

"I played a little bit of soccer as a youngster but soccer was not my game," McConaughey told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the team's debut in 2021. "But then I marry this woman and she is from Brazil. If you are going to marry a Brazilian woman, soccer is not something you talk about, soccer is something in your blood."

He continued, "So my kids pick it up, so I pick it up … It became important to me that way. And then a friend opened up an opportunity for me to come on as a co-owner with them and I said yes."

Alves also shared her excitement about the team before their first game. "I grew up playing soccer, I was a goalie believe it or not!" she wrote on Instagram. "SOCCER is in our blood in Brasil and now to see our family being part of a team honestly is beyond words!"

April 2020: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves deliver masks to frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

McConaughey and Alves personally delivered masks to frontline workers in Austin and New Orleans during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with their three children, the couple — working with Bethenny Frankel's BStrong initiative — dropped off around 80,000 surgical and KN95 masks to hospital workers, fire stations and police stations.

"I think that finding a purpose of helping also helps people get through this time," Alves told PEOPLE. "If you have the ability to donate, you can still make a difference and go to BStrong and help there. If you don't have the means of donating dollars, but if you have the means of donating your time or volunteering or calling people, that's okay too … It's finding ways that we can all help each other."

McConaughey and Alves continued to give back throughout the pandemic. The pair hosted a virtual bingo night for a senior living home, whose residents had to self-isolate in the living facility, and donated 110,000 masks to hospitals across rural Texas.

January 17, 2021: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves adopt two puppies

The McConaughey crew grew by two four-legged friends in January 2021: Alves shared that they adopted two puppies from the Humane Society within two days of each other.

"If you thought...what was I thinking with a 4 month old puppy...well how about with another one that's 2 months old!!" Alves wrote alongside a selfie with one of the pups.

"Yep, got work cut out for me in the next months!" she added. "3 kids, 2 older dogs, 2 pups, 1 cat and my mother in law😉."

McConaughey previously shared how the couple still manages to find alone time.

"We're getting a little bit better at creating some structure," he said. "Not only for the kids but for us and saying, 'Hey, from this time to this time don't come knocking on the door. We're gonna have our time.' "

November 2021: Matthew McConaughey named philanthropist of the year for his and Camila Alves' foundation

McConaughey was honored as philanthropist of the year by the Hollywood Reporter for his work with his and Alves' Just Keep Livin' Foundation. The couple founded the organization in 2008 with the mission to help low-income high school students lead more active lives and make healthy choices. In March 2021, the foundation raised $7.7 million for victims of Texas' winter storm Uri.

For McConaughey and Alves, the foundation is a top priority — and a family affair. "Me and Camila wanted to be in this thing. I was always going to be hands-on," he told THR. "It's always a forethought, never an afterthought. I want this to be a legacy."

He added, "My family understands because we usually do it together, and more and more we're incorporating our children and saying, 'Hey, don't just watch what Mom and Dad are doing from the outside, get your butt in the ring, we need you to handle this.' "

December 13, 2021: Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves and their three children attend Sing 2 premiere

The whole McConaughey family stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Sing 2 premiere. Not only did McConaughey reprise his role as Buster Moon in the sequel to the 2016 hit, but his daughter Vida made a cameo in the film.

"Vida got a couple of lines in Sing 2," McConaughey said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "She plays a piglet who is scuba diving in chocolate, saying, 'This is the best day of my life.' "

Alves posted several family photos from the family's red carpet outing. "I am the Koala's date…" she captioned a shot of her and McConaughey.

Alongside a full family photo, Alves wrote, "This movie highlights so many important things in such a fun, joyful and entertaining way I can't wait for you all to see!!"

April 6, 2022: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves land on the New York Times Best Seller list

McConaughey and Alves both added "New York Times bestselling author" to their résumés after their respective books made the list at the same time.

The couple celebrated in an Instagram video. "Good morning. Read the newspaper. Guess who showed up on the New York Times Best Seller list?" McConaughey said in the clip.

"Two McConaugheys, husband, friends on the New York Times Best Seller list at the same time," he added, before congratulating his wife with a kiss.

McConaughey's memoir Greenlights had been on the list for 65 weeks and had sold over 3 million copies, Alves shared. She made the list for the first time due to the success of her children's book, Just Try One Bite, which was released in March 2022.

May 3, 2022: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves celebrate 10 years of their children's nonprofit

In May 2022, McConaughey and Alves commemorated raising $20 million over 10 years through their children's fundraising nonprofit, the Mack, Jack & McConaughey foundation.

The foundation, started by University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, country music artist Jack Ingram and McConaughey, fundraises for children's programs, culminating in an annual two-day event.

"10 YEARS!" Alves wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and McConaughey at the event. "We celebrated this past weekend of @mackjackmcconaughey empowering kids from heart transplants to after school programs AND many things in between all for kids!"

She continued, "The goal is to raise as much as possible for kids while having a lot of fun!! The wives united our power and all together the event is a 2 and half day deal… from music to golf to fashion!!"

June 2022: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves start a relief fund and campaign for gun safety following Uvalde School Shooting

Following the tragic school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey and Alves used their platform for good. The couple headed to Uvalde to meet with victims' families and launched a relief fund to offer grief counseling and support families with burial costs and "other immediate and long-term needs of the community."

Later that month, the actor shared a video of him and Alves campaigning for gun safety at the White House.