Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Launch Uvalde Relief Fund: 'The Loss Is Tragic'
Matthew McConaughey is continuing to give back to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, after the community was shaken by a school shooting last week.
The Academy Award winner, 52, and wife Camila Alves McConaughey announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin Foundation's Uvalde Relief Fund on Thursday, days after Matthew paid a visit to the Robb Elementary School victims' families.
"Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic," the organization shared in a statement. "While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful.
"After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families and the entire community. The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX," they added.
In addition to grief counseling, the fund will also support victims' families with burial costs and "other immediate and long-term needs of the community."
Matthew paid a visit to the community with Rep. Tony Gonzales on Friday at Uvalde Civic Center, PEOPLE previously confirmed. During the visit, he met with families and those affected by the tragedy, which killed 21 people — 19 children and two adults.
After the shooting, the Dallas Buyers Club star called for change in a heartfelt statement. "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in part.
"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better," Matthew added. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."
The Dazed and Confused actor was born in Uvalde, where he lived for much of his childhood. His mother Kay McCabe taught at St. Philip's Episcopal School, about a mile away from Robb Elementary.
The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.