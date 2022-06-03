Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Launch Uvalde Relief Fund: 'The Loss Is Tragic'

"Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX," Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's Just Keep Livin Foundation urged, announcing a relief fund after last week's school shooting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Matthew McConaughey is continuing to give back to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, after the community was shaken by a school shooting last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic," the organization shared in a statement. "While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful.

"After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families and the entire community. The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX," they added.

In addition to grief counseling, the fund will also support victims' families with burial costs and "other immediate and long-term needs of the community."

After the shooting, the Dallas Buyers Club star called for change in a heartfelt statement. "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in part.

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better," Matthew added. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

RELATED VIDEO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Pay Respects to Victims of Mass Shooting in Uvalde

The Dazed and Confused actor was born in Uvalde, where he lived for much of his childhood. His mother Kay McCabe taught at St. Philip's Episcopal School, about a mile away from Robb Elementary.