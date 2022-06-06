Matthew McConaughey Calls for 'Gun Responsibility' amid 'Epidemic' of Mass Shootings

"Depraved acts of violence, with guns as the weapon of choice, are ripping apart families, testing people's faith, and tearing at the fabric of society," Matthew McConaughey wrote

Matthew McConaughey is calling for change.



Two weeks after his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, was forever changed by a school shooting in late May, the actor, 52, penned a moving letter for the Austin American-Statesman on Monday, focusing on "gun responsibility."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting that he is "a father and a gun owner, the son of a kindergarten teacher, and a Texan from Uvalde" in the opening of his op-ed, McConaughey also explained that he is "a defender of the Second Amendment," stating, "I don't support gun control. I support gun responsibility."

"Depraved acts of violence, with guns as the weapon of choice, are ripping apart families, testing people's faith, and tearing at the fabric of society," he continued, before adding that he and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey — with whom he recently launched a relief fund for Uvalde — "have seen it with our own eyes in my hometown of Uvalde, where parents are attending their own children's funerals. We are all mourning."

"This is an epidemic; of deranged individuals killing indiscriminately, parents burying their children, of inaction and buck-passing," McConaughey wrote. "Saving lives is not a partisan issue. Responsible Americans must step up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

matthew mcconaughey Matthew McConaughey

Making the case, McConaughey continued, "There are long-term, societal factors that need to be addressed," and pointed to examples such as "the need for mental health care, the prevalence of sensationalized and around-the-clock media coverage, and the decaying state of the American family."

The star said each "seem to be present to some degree in the profiles" of each individual who commits a mass shooting.

But, noting, however, that "we don't have the luxury of time," the Academy Award winner said that society must "focus on today, on a window of tragic opportunity that has opened ever so slightly."

"Responsible action today won't prevent tomorrow's tragedies, but it can reduce them," McConaughey stressed. "That is a worthy and achievable goal to which we should all commit."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

robb elementary school Robb Elementary School | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty



McConaughey wrote that he supports several changes in gun policy. "First, all gun purchases should require a background check. Eighty-eight percent of Americans support this," he said, linking to an article from The Hill backing his statement.

Next, McConaughey said that "Red Flag Laws should be the law of the land," referencing a law that would allow "loved ones or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily prevent individuals who are a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or accessing firearms."

"Additionally, unless you are in the military, you should be 21 years old to purchase a semi-automatic firearm," he suggested. "Younger Americans should be allowed to shoot with their family or trusted adults, but not purchase an AR-15 on a whim."

Lastly, the Magic Mike star called for "mandatory waiting periods" for people to purchase a gun. "Individuals too often purchase weapons in a fit of rage, harming themselves or others," McConaughey explained. "... These cooling off laws should be implemented nationwide. A short delay to purchase a new gun is an acceptable hurdle for responsible gun owners."

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Calls for Change After School Shooting in Texas Hometown: 'We Must Do Better'

Concluding the essay, McConaughey said that he understands there is no way to stop violence caused by guns, but action must be taken today to save lives in the future.

"These policies won't solve all of our problems. We won't be able to eradicate gun violence. But we can make it harder for deranged people to kill and for those struggling to take their own lives with a gun," he said.

"If responsible solutions can stop some of this tragedy of gun violence from striking another American community, they're worth it," McConaughey continued. "And we don't have to destroy the Second Amendment to do it. Our loved ones' lives depend on it."

McConaughey has been actively involved with gun safety following the Uvalde school shooting, which killed 21 people — 19 children and two adults.