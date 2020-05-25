Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Deliver 110,000 Masks to 'Rural Hospitals in Need' in Texas

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey made a special delivery to some Texas hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple delivered 110,000 masks to Texas hospitals in rural areas before the Memorial Day weekend. McConaughey, 50, shared a photo of himself and Camila, 38, in a Lincoln truck with boxes piled inside as well as on top of the truck's bed.

"Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," the actor wrote in the caption.

The couple has previously donated 80,000 masks to frontline workers in Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it’s a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks that will be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting hit pretty hard as well," Camila told PEOPLE exclusively in April. "It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. In this moment, we’ve got to find ways to help both sides because they’re all on the front line right now and we can’t afford to lose any of them."

The two personally delivered the supplies in Austin, where they live with their three children sons Levi, 11, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10.

"We’re doing in-person delivery because I need to know the quality control is there," said Camila at the time. "We are delivering stuff to the Police Department in Austin, and then the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department as well. We are making sure the Austin area is covered in that sense and then New Orleans will be getting them in just a few days."

The couple is also continuing to find creative ways to give back. In April, the McConaugheys hosted a virtual bingo night for a group of senior living home residents. The adorable interaction went viral and Camila said the participants couldn’t have been more grateful.

"This community shared with us that they have all these elders and they’re not allowed to get out of their room or interact with each other because they are very high risk," she said. "We got right on with them and they were great about helping put it together, and it was just beautiful and sweet and funny and fun. They were so grateful and so happy it broke them out of their routine. They got out of that space that they’re in to do something completely fun and different, and give them a positive boost."