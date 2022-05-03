Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Celebrate 10 Years of Children's Fundraising Nonprofit

Since its inception, the Mack, Jack & McConaughey foundation has raised and donated over $20 million to multiple charitable organizations dedicated to children's education, health and wellness

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Matthew McConaughey (L) and Camila Alves McConaughey attend the 10th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 28, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

The celebrity pair — who have also been married for a decade — hosted their annual fundraising event for the nonprofit over the weekend, that featured music from headliner Kenny Chesney and a fashion show sponsored by Stella McCartney.

"10 YEARS!" Alves, 40, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and McConaughey as they posed in color-coordinated ensembles at the event. "We celebrated this past weekend of @mackjackmcconaughey empowering kids from heart transplants to after school programs AND many things in between all for kids!"

Founded by University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown, 70, country music artist Jack Ingram, 51, and McConaughey, 52, the foundation focuses on fundraising for children's programs through its yearly 2-day event.

"The goal is to raise as much as possible for kids while having a lot of fun!!" Alves explained in her caption. "The wives united our power and all together the event is a 2 and half day deal… from music to golf to fashion!!"

According to the nonprofit's site, the organization has raised and donated over $20 million to multiple charitable organizations since its inception.

Funds raised through MJ&M 2022, per the site, will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children's Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin. "Mack, Jack and Matthew are especially committed to maximizing the return to the community, specifically benefiting these organizations dedicated to children's education, health and wellness," the website reads.

"THE GREAT NEWS IS THAT 10 years later with this event we have impacted the lives of over 250,000 KIDS," Alves said in her post. "Yes, we put in the work, but this could not have been done without THE GUESTS THAT supports this event majority comes every year from all over!"

According to Alves, several of the company sponsors for the 2022 fundraiser included Spotify, Neiman Marcus Austin, and H-E-B grocery. "It takes a village and I am proud to be part of this one!!! @jklivinfoundation @heartgiftfoundation @riseatx @dell_childrens @cureduchenne 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛" she closed.

McConaughey also shared the moment with his 6.3 million followers on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself alongside the other two co-founders Brown and Ingram as they stood together in front of a billboard reading "A toast to 10 years of Mack, Jack & McConaughey."

"Thank you," McConaughey said in the caption.

The nonprofit closed the weekend with a post thanking all who helped organize and donated to the charity event. The official account shared a picture of the final part of the Mack, Jack & McConaughey weekend: a Jack and Friends concert featuring the country music star and several others.