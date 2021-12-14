Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves McConaughey Step Out for Date Night at Sing 2 Premiere

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey arrived in style to the premiere of his latest film, Sing 2.

The actor, 52, walked into the Greek Theater in Los Angeles in a clay brown three-piece suit while his wife, 39, selected a tiered beige gown with a cross-over halter neck for the occasion. She accessorized the look with chandelier earrings and matching rings.

The duo — who are parents to Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8 — were all smiles as they posed for cameras on the red carpet.

The Brazilian-American model, who recently released her first children's book Just Try One Bite, looked beautiful with her hair in a chic ponytail while McConaughey slicked back his mane for the premiere.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Oscar winner reprises his role as Buster Moon, the optimist koala who loves show business, in Sing 2.

"In this film for Buster the stakes are higher, there is more stress," McConaughey told PEOPLE. "He's more vulnerable in this film than he was in Sing."

"There is so much you can learn from Buster Moon in life about leadership," the actor revealed. "He has traits of persistence and resilience and he is able to take illusions and turn them into dreams and then he makes those dreams reality."

Last month, McConaughey announced he would not be running for the governor of Texas in 2022.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," the performer shared in a video message in November.

"It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It's also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

Instead, McConaughey plans to support entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that are "creating pathways for people to succeed, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity."