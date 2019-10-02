Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant Navigate the London Drug Business in The Gentlemen Trailer

Guy Ritchie is at it again — and this time he’s got Matthew McConaughey in the driver’s seat.

The famed British director (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) has assembled yet another cast of heavy-hitters for his latest crime thriller, The Gentlemen. The movie is set in London and stars McConaughey alongside Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

The movie centers on McConaughey’s American ex-pat Mickey Pearson’s impending retirement from the weed business in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the industry forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

“I want you to imagine a character, your boss Mickey. The plot begins to thicken. I can’t be specific about the heroes and zeroes, but our protagonist is a hungry animal. There is a lot of money hanging in the balance,” Grant narrates at the beginning of the trailer.

He then introduces Golding’s character — Mickey’s greatest threat.

“Our antagonist explodes on the scene like a millennial firework and has indirectly started a war,” Grant says.

But Mickey won’t be taken out that easily.

“In the jungle, the only way the lion survives is not by acting like a king — by being the king,” Mickey says. “There’s only one rule in this jungle: When the lion’s hungry, he eats.”

Image zoom The Gentlemen Christopher Raphael

Ritchie spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his inspiration for the movie.

“What I wanted to do was to bring subcultures together from both sides of the Atlantic,” Ritchie told EW. “An American comes to England to be clever and get a job in the conventional fashion, but then takes his smarts through his connections at Oxford and realizes there’s more money to be made in the marijuana game, and capitalizes on the entrepreneurial New World spirit with the comfortable and exciting juxtaposition of British aristocracy. So what I wanted was British aristocracy, New World American drive, and all of the fun to be had with bringing those two worlds together. Marijuana’s kind of fun, but nevertheless serious and there’s money involved.”

“It does feel like i’m on familiar territory here,” Ritchie continued. “I loved making Aladdin, but this is obviously a very different world. We did them both in the same year. It was great to do both and sort of oscillate to the other polarity. That, I think we have done.”

The Gentlemen is set to hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.