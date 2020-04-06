Matthew McConaughey and Family Play Virtual Bingo with Senior Living Home as Residents Self-Isolate

Matthew McConaughey and his family brought a smile to seniors as they self-isolate in their living facility.

The Oscar winner and his wife Camila, along with two of their kids and McConaughey’s mom Kay, joined a Zoom call to play Bingo with a few seniors in their home state of Texas.

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living posted a video of the call on Facebook, showing the moment McConaughey calls out a chip that leads to two potential winners.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the facility wrote alongside the video. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

“We got I-24,” McConaughey, 50, reads in the video before the whole family starts whooping in celebration when one player raises his board. “Richard is waving a hammer up high, we got Charles with the iPad up high. We got two winners!”

The actor has been active in helping people cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and shared an inspirational video with his followers to offer some calming words. The simple video, shared on March 18, shows McConaughey sitting outside his home as he talks directly to the camera.

“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” McConaughey starts off. “Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to to take care of ourselves and those of us around us, right now more than ever.”

McConaughey goes on to explain that he sees this pandemic as a “red light” that’s on the other side of a “green light.”

“I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now,” he says. “Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus, this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us, like we have not been in a long time.”

“So yes, let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of the lemon that we’re in right now. Turn a red light into a green light,” he says, before adding his catchphrase: “Just keep living.”

