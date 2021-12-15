Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Passionate Love Story in Pictures

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves first met in 2006, got married in 2012, and have three kids together. See the couple's most romantic photos together through the years

By Kelsie Gibson December 15, 2021 08:30 AM

1 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2006

Credit: getty

McConaughey and Alves attended the 2006 Rose Bowl game together hand-in-hand after meeting in a club. "Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman," he has said

2 of 33

Matthew and Camila in December 2007

Credit: getty

The couple was all smiles as they attended a Dolce & Gabbana event in NYC. 

3 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2008

Credit: getty

Alves was by McConaughey's side at the premiere of his film Fool's Gold

4 of 33

Matthew and Camila in August 2008

Credit: getty

McConaughey supported Alves at the launch of her handbag collection in L.A. 

5 of 33

Matthew and Camila in September 2008

Credit: getty

The two dressed up for a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy. 

6 of 33

Matthew and Camila in September 2008

Credit: getty

McConaughey stopped for a kiss as he participated in the 2008 Nautica Malibu Triathlon.

7 of 33

Matthew and Camila in November 2008

Credit: getty

McConaughey gave Alves a kiss on the cheek at the Surfer, Dude premiere.

8 of 33

Matthew and Camila in April 2009

Credit: getty

Alves and McConaughey looked stunning as they attended the ACM Awards.

9 of 33

Matthew and Camila in April 2009

Credit: getty

The two shared a laugh as they attended the L.A. premiere of McConaughey's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past movie. 

10 of 33

Matthew and Camila in April 2010

Credit: getty

The couple posed for the cameras as they attended the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

11 of 33

Matthew and Camila in June 2010

Credit: getty

Alves flashed McConaughey a smile as they attended a Dolce & Gabbana event during Milan Fashion Week

12 of 33

Matthew and Camila in March 2011

Credit: getty

The two kept close as they walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Lincoln Lawyer

13 of 33

Matthew and Camila in June 2011

Credit: getty

Alves and McConaughey held hands on the red carpet as they attended the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony. 

14 of 33

Matthew and Camila in May 2012

Credit: getty

McConaughey leaned in for a kiss as they attended the premiere of Mud during Cannes Film Festival. 

15 of 33

Matthew and Camila in April 2013

Credit: getty

The duo held hands at a special screening of Mud in N.Y.C. 

16 of 33

Matthew and Camila in June 2013

Credit: getty

The two seemed in good spirits as they attended a polo match in New Jersey. 

17 of 33

Matthew and Camila in October 2013

Alves and McConaughey were all smiles at the Dallas Buyers Club premiere in L.A.

18 of 33

Matthew and Camila in December 2013

Credit: getty

The two cuddled up as they attended the premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street in N.Y.C.

19 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2014

Credit: getty

The couple looked absolutely stunning as they posed for the cameras at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. 

20 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2014

Credit: getty

Alves gave McConaughey a kiss as he won an award at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. 

21 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2014

Credit: getty

The two shared a sweet moment in the audience at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

22 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2014

Credit: getty

McConaughey pulled Alves in close as they attended the Rome premiere of Dallas Buyers Club

23 of 33

Matthew and Camila in March 2014

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Alves gave McConaughey a big kiss backstage after he won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club

24 of 33

Matthew and Camila in October 2014

Credit: getty

The duo couldn't contain their laughter as they walked the red carpet at the Interstellar premiere. 

25 of 33

Matthew and Camila in November 2016

Credit: getty

Alves smiled at McConaughey at the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards. 

26 of 33

Matthew and Camila in December 2016

Credit: getty

The two looked blissfully happy as they attended the premiere of Sing in L.A. 

27 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2017

Credit: getty

The couple showed a little PDA at the N.Y.C. premiere of Gold

28 of 33

Matthew and Camila in July 2017

Credit: Splash News

McConaughey held Alves' hand as they attended the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Tower

29 of 33

Matthew and Camila in March 2018

Credit: getty

The two were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Oscars

30 of 33

Matthew and Camila in February 2019

Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage

The two posed for the camearas as they attended the the 2019 Texas Medal of Arts Awards. 

31 of 33

Matthew and Camila in March 2019

Credit: getty

The two stared lovingly into each other's eyes as they attended the premiere of The Beach Bum during the SXSW Conference & Festivals. 

32 of 33

Matthew and Camila in January 2020

Credit: getty

The duo snapped a cute photo together at a screening of The Gentlemen in N.Y.C. 

33 of 33

Matthew and Camila in December 2021

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The duo turned the Sing 2 premiere into a date night as they celebrated the film's release. 

