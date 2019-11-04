Matthew McConaughey Admits He’s 'Nervous' as He Joins Instagram on 50th Birthday

Matthew McConaughey is joining other celebrity late-comers in saying “alright, alright, alright” to joining Instagram.

In his first post, a video that he captioned “officially mcconaughey” on Monday, the Oscar winner explained why he decided to sign up for an account — and why he has some apprehension about the choice.

“Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly … I know I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue,” he says with a laugh in the video.

McConaughey — who timed the launch of his Instagram with his 50th birthday on Monday — went on to express the importance of sharing important themes and stories with his fans. Now, with a direct line of communication to his followers, he says he’s excited to see what becomes of his social media presence.

“I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates,” he says in the clip, “if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, ‘I have to check in with the M and the E’ — hopefully all of those things.”

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Beach Bum actor says he wants his followers “to see me,” and that he hopes the online interactions remain respectful and positive.

“Let’s have some fun with it though,” he concluded the video. “Again, let’s keep the high eye, not the low eye. High eye.”

To reveal the Instagram username, McConaughey posted a black-and-white video on his Twitter account where he lyrically rhymed the announcement and directed fans to follow him on the separate platform.

“Born November the 4th, 1969 / Got my dad’s name the very same day / But not until I turned 50 today / That I become @officiallymcconaughey,” he says in the clip, walking backward down a hallway. “That’s my Instagram handle. See you there.”

McConaughey’s new account comes three weeks after fellow movie star Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, which saw a record-breaking sprint to a million followers for the Morning Show actress.

Among the first accounts for McConaughey to follow include Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Shaquille O’Neal, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson — and, of course, his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, 37. He also followed a number of University of Texas at Austin accounts, since he recently joined the faculty there to teach a film class.

For his account’s bio section, McConaughey wrote: “Husband. Father. Actor. Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin. Pickle Expert.”