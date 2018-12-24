Legally Blonde's Matthew Davis Ties the Knot Hours After Proposing: 'A Very Married Christmas'

Matthew Davis has a very special someone to kiss under the mistletoe on Christmas.

When Davis played preppy law student Warner in the iconic rom-com Legally Blonde, he did not end up with the spunky leading lady Elle (played by Reese Witherspoon) or her one-time enemy Vivian (Selma Blair). But Davis got the girl on Sunday, when he popped the question to and tied the knot with his girlfriend Kiley Casciano all in one day.

The Vampire Diaries actor, 40, and his actress bride, whose Instagram handle already uses Davis’ last name, shared their eventful wedding on Instagram.

Matthew got married in an off-white shirt and dark pants — and colorful Bill Murray socks. “I’d like to thank Bill Murray for making an appearance at our wedding yesterday,” he joked on his Instagram Story.

Kiley, who’s starred in Netflix’s Ozark and Nappily Ever After, walked down the aisle in an above-the-knee sleeveless white dress from Enze Apparel and shiny sandals. The rings, which included a rainbow moonstone for Kiley, came from the jewelry brand Made in Earth.

The venue was the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles. “This is where we got married … in a strip mall,” Kiley posted on her Instagram Story.

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” the groom wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions.”

He added the hashtag #AVeryMarriedChristmas and a slideshow of pictures from the impromptu nuptials. The slideshow includes a selfie of the couple beaming in front of a floral arrangement, snapshots of the rings and a blurry photo of the duo embracing.

Kiley captioned two more selfies of the smiling newlyweds, “A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018.”

“Goodbye livin in sin!” Matthew quipped on Twitter.

The honeymoon phase was clearly going strong on Monday, when Kiley posted a video of Matthew on the beach as Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played.