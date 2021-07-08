Matthew Davis had a crush on costar Selma Blair while filming Legally Blonde, but she may not have been the only one he crushed on

Matthew Davis Had a Crush on Selma Blair When Making Legally Blonde, Says Costar

Warner and Vivian — for real!

In a new oral history of Legally Blonde, celebrating the hit's 20th anniversary, one of the film's stars revealed Matthew Davis, who played Warner, had a real-life crush on onscreen girlfriend Selma Blair, who played Vivian.

Alanna Ubach, who played Reese Witherspoon's Elle's friend in the 2001 film, told The New York Times she sussed out the crush during the film's big climatic ending.

"I discovered that [Matthew had a crush on Selma] during the trial scene," she said. "We could see that heart beating every time he was around her. He was so nervous, and I thought, 'How could someone looking like that be as nervous as he is?' "

Davis didn't deny it, saying how much he still loves Blair for all the advice she gave him during filming.

"I'll adore her till the day I die," Davis said. "I will always cherish her taking care of me and looking after me because I was so damn green."

But according to Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle's other friend, Blair wasn't the only person Davis crushed on.