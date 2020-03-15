Matthew Broderick Says Sister Janet Is on 'Road to Full Recovery' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Image zoom Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Matthew Broderick is speaking out after news of his sister, Janet Broderick, testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the actor, 57, says his 64-year-old sibling is recovering in Beverly Hills, California, where she was hospitalized.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery,” Matthew says. “We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai.”

His sister Janet fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky, where another attendee was diagnosed with the virus, according to a statement from her parish, All Saints Episcopal Church, last Wednesday.

“She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery,” the church said. “It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery.”

Janet, who is a former rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morristown, New Jersey, was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation before her test results confirmed her positive coronavirus diagnosis.

She previously spoke out in a letter to her parish, telling friends and her “wonderful vestry” that she was “through the worst of this and very very much on the mend,” adding, “I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication.”

Amid concern for the coronavirus outbreak, the star and his wife Sarah Jessica Parker are on hiatus from their Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. All plays and musicals have been suspended for at least 32 days due to the pandemic and restrictions placed on large gatherings.

Broderick and Parker, 54, were set to start their 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre on April 12.

“Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long. We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together,” Parker wrote on Instagram Friday. “We count the days until the marquees are once again lit. In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone’s good health. X,SJ.”

Plaza Suite would have marked the second time that Broderick and Parker costarred in a project.