Matt Reeves announced his plan to write and direct The Batman 2 – with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne – during an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday

Director Matt Reeves Confirms The Batman 2 at CinemaCon: 'This Is Thrilling for Me'

ROBERT PATTINSON-Bruce Wayne/Batman; Photographer Select; Matt Reeves attends a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson and "the whole team" will be returning for The Batman 2, writer and director Matt Reeves revealed on Tuesday.

While taking the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Reeves confirmed his plans to write and direct the sequel of the box office blockbuster, telling the audience, "This is thrilling for me."

During the exciting announcement, Reeves, 56, admitted he is a massive fan of Pattinson's character and "is excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

English actor Robert Pattinson arrives for "The Batman" world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York, March 1, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Reeves did not provide any further details about the upcoming project.

The Batman hit theaters on March 4, earning an impressive $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut from 4,417 theaters across the country, according to Variety.

The feat marked the second-best opening for a film amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted at the end of 2021 and earned $260 million in its opening weekend.

The Batman's impressive earnings also became the biggest film opening for Reeves, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Reeves-directed film is also the longest Batman movie to date, clocking in at 2 hours and 55 minutes, including the credits.

Speaking with The New York Times in February, Reeves addressed the nearly three-hour runtime, saying, "Once you see the movie, I think that ceases to be an issue. It's immersive, it takes you along and it keeps you engrossed."

"By the way, it was once longer," Reeves added.