Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Support Pal George Clooney at His Catch-22 Premiere in Los Angeles

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana stepped out to support pal George Clooney at the premiere of his Hulu show Catch-22 on Tuesday night.

The longtime couple matched in suits, with Damon, 48, wearing navy-colored jacket and pants and a black shirt underneath. Luciana, 43, spiced up her outfit with black jacket and pants and a red lace and low-cut bodice.

Clooney and Damon have been friends for almost 20 years after first meeting in 1999, right when Clooney was coming off of his breakout, Emmy-nominated stint on NBC’s ER. They’ve since seen each other skyrocket into successful careers, as well as fall in love, get married and become fathers.

And while some things about Clooney are different, Damon sees him as very much the same person.

“Sure, he’s changed. He’s evolved, but he’s the same in a lot of critical ways,” Damon told The Hollywood Reporter about Clooney in 2017. “In all the important ways, he’s the same; he’s got a huge heart, he’s incredibly loyal, and he’s really, really smart.”

Damon and Luciana are no strangers to being close friends with ultra-famous couples, as they frequently vacation with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth and Pataky met the Damons through mutual friends and love to go on vacations together, as she told PEOPLE in January 2018.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more a fan of his wife,” Pataky said at the time. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

Catch-22 — also co-starring Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie — premieres May 17 on Hulu.