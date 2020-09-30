Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Matt Damon is starring in The Last Duel alongside his friend Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer

Matt Damon Sports a Blond Goatee While Filming The Last Duel with Jodie Comer in Ireland

Matt Damon and Jodie Comer on the set of The Last Duel

Matt Damon is back on set for his latest film.

The actor, 49, was photographed on the set of The Last Duel in Ireland alongside his costar Jodie Comer after the set reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two stars smiled as they chatted between takes, wearing period costumes.

Damon sported long hair and a blond goatee as he stood beside Comer, 27, who wore a maroon cloak and blonde hair braids wrapped around her ears.

In February, Ben Affleck was also spotted on the set of the upcoming film with blond hair, a blond goatee and red and gold finery.

The Ridley Scott-directed film is also set to star Adam Driver.

Affleck and Damon teamed up to co-write the script for the film alongside Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). The project is their first writing collaboration since 1997’s Good Will Hunting, which earned them both an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and Robin Williams a win for Best Supporting Actor.

The film is based on the revenge novel by Eric Jager. Jager’s story, which is called The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, is a revenge story depicting two best friends, the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris.

Carrouges goes to war and returns to accuse LeGris of raping his wife, Marguerite (Comer). When no one believes her, Carrouges asks the king of France for a chance to prove his wife was right. The two former friends end up in a duel to the death.

Damon will portray Carrouges while Driver will play LeGris, according to IMDb. It is unclear who Affleck is playing in the film, although based on his finery, it’s possible the actor will take on the role of King Charles VI who orders the two friends to settle their dispute.

Image zoom Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Todd Williamson/Getty

Damon opened up about reuniting with Affleck while on Conan in November 2019, saying, “We wrote it with an amazing writer named Nicole Holofcener. It’s about the last sanctioned duel in medieval France between these two knights, one of whom claimed the other raped his wife.”

“They could not resolve what had happened,” Damon continued. “And so they fought to the death to let God decide who was telling the truth and who wasn’t.”

“We thought it was this interesting story of perspectives, so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective and Ridley Scott is going to direct it.”