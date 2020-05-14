Matt Damon Says Self-Isolating in Ireland Feels ‘Like a Fairy Tale’: ‘It’s Been Incredible’

"It's one of the most beautiful places we've ever been," said the actor of Dalkey, Ireland, where he's currently staying with his wife and three of their daughters

Matt Damon got lucky with his Irish lockdown.

"It's incredible," said Damon of the Dublin suburb. "It's one of the most beautiful places we've ever been. ... We've got this incredible setup in this place, and it's absolutely gorgeous."

Damon is currently with his wife Luciana and three of their daughters — Stella (Zavala), 9, Gia (Zavala), 11, and Isabella, 13.

With plenty of nature nearby, Damon joked that the area is perfect for his social distancing needs: "There's trees and forests and woods and ocean — I can't think of a place you'd rather want to be within a 2-kilometer radius of."

He later added: "It's ridiculous. It feels a little like a fairy tale here."

Damon's eldest, Alexia, 21 (Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship) is in New York City, where she attends college. Damon revealed that she has recovered after contracting the coronavirus and "got through it fine."

"She had COVID really early on, along with her roommates," said the Contagion actor. "We’re going to go back to Los Angeles and she’s [Alexia] going to come out, so we’ll all be together and figure out what the heck we’re going to do. It’s such an odd limbo that we’re all in."

As for when he will venture back to his new favorite Irish getaway, Damon said he'll return once filming resumes on the upcoming project, which he co-wrote and stars in with pal Ben Affleck.

"Look, I'm coming back anyway," he said. "Whenever the world kind of rights itself and we're allowed to go back to work, we still have this movie to make. So I have eight weeks of shooting to look forward to, hopefully sooner rather than later."

He added: "Who knows what the world's gonna look like? This would not be a bad place to wind up, though. I mean, we're really loving it."