Damon opened up about the couple during an interview on The Carlos Watson Show, which returns to YouTube and Prime Video on Aug. 16

Matt Damon Says 'No One's Pulling Harder' for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Than He Is

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of The Carlos Watson Show, the actor spoke about the couple during a rapid-fire round while promoting his new movie Stillwater.

When asked by host Carlos Watson if Affleck, who turns 49 on Sunday, and Lopez, 52, would make it, Damon said, "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am."

"They're both great. I just want for their happiness," Damon, 50, said, before adding, "They seem pretty happy right now."

In July, Damon told Extra he was "just so happy" for Affleck amid his romance with Lopez.

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon added. "I'm glad for both of them."

Earlier this month, Damon was seen taking a beachside stroll with Affleck and Lopez on a Malibu beach.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Damon also spoke about the couple, when co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love,'" Damon replied at the time, before joking, "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

Another source close to Affleck and Lopez noted that the Justice League actor is "very happy" with the singer, and that "she's wonderful for him," while an insider close to Lopez added, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."

Damon is just the first star to appear on The Carlos Watson Show, which is ushering in its third season. The new breed of talk show sees host Watson have meaningful conversations with powerful figures such as President Barack Obama, Heidi Klum and Bill Gates to name a few.

The third season will also feature appearances from Lizzo, Mark Cuban, Lebron James, Mike Pompeo and many others.